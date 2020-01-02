'Ghost Stories': All Details About The Cast Of Netflix's Latest Anthology

Ghost Stories is an Indian anthology of horror films that can be streamed on Netflix. The four different short stories are directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, and Dibakar Banerjee. They have come together after having made Bombay Talkies and Lust Stories in 2013 and 2018 respectively. The film has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua. In the year 2019, it was announced that the four directors would be reuniting for a horror film after their previous project, Lust Stories, was well received by the audience and critics. The film went on floors in the second half of 2019 and premiered on Netflix on January 1, 2020. The show makers had been creating a buzz about the show ever since they dropped the trailer. Here is the full cast of the film divided according to the segments they appeared in.

Read | Janhvi Kapoor Had Spooky Experience On 'Ghost Stories' Set: '10 Of Us Fell Really Sick'

The full cast of Ghost Stories.

Anurag Kashyap’s segment

Sobhita Dhulipala as Neha

Sagar Arya as Neha's husband

Zachary Braz as Ansh

Pavail Gulati as Ansh's father

Read | 'Ghost Stories' Explained; Detailed Review Of The Horror Anthology Starring Janhvi Kapoor

Zoya Akhtar’s segment

Vijay Varma as Guddu

Janhvi Kapoor as Sameera

Surekha Sikri as Mrs. Malik

Raghuvir Yadav

Read | Didn't Want To Do Surface-level Scream Fest With 'Ghost Stories': Zoya Akhtar

Karan Johar's segment

Avinash Tiwary as Dhruv

Mrunal Thakur as Ira

Kusha Kapila as Misha

Jyoti Subhash as Dhruv's Granny

Kitu Gidwani as Dhruv's Mother

Sumit Tandon as Dhruv's Father

Namrata Chopra as Ira's Mother

Shataf Figar as Ira's Father

Heeba N Shah as Shanti

Read | Ghost Stories Review: Netizens Disappointed, Give A Thumbs Up To Dibakar Banerjee's Film

Dibakar Banerjee's segment

Sukant Goel as Visitor

Aditya Shetty as Little Boy

Eva Ameet Pardeshi as Little Girl

Gulshan Devaiah as Daddy

Read | Ghost Stories: Why The Anthology Film's 4 Directors Collaborating For 3rd Time?

Read | 'Ghost Stories' Actors Divulge Their Reel Life & Real Life Encounters With Supernatural

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.