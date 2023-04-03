Gigi Hadid Shares Photo With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya From NMACC Gala

Gigi Hadid visited India for the first time. She came to attend the launch event of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. The American supermodel shared some unseen photos from the event. A series of pictures were of her look from the second day of the NMACC opening. She sported a white chikankari saree featuring golden embroidery and styled it with a golden blouse. In another photo, she could be seen posing with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

While Aishwarya Rai donned a black ethnic suit, Aaradhya wore a green sharara. Another set of photos featured the outfits at the exhibition. Sharing the photos on social media, she thanked the Ambani family for inviting her. She also expressed her gratitude and gave a shout-out to designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla along with the other craftsman who helped in making her outfit.

She wrote, "The @nmacc.india Gala was a celebration of Indian craftsmanship, and its inspiration on fashion internationally, with the opening of the exhibit “India in Fashion: The Impact of Indian Dress and Textiles on the Fashionable Imagination,” curated by the iconic @hamishbowles!"

"It was my honor and joy to showcase this masterpiece designed by @abujanisandeepkhosla 🙏 this Chikankari sari was made in the Lucknow region of India, and took a year to make; each woman who crafted it specializes in a differently stitch 🤩 truly remarkable workmanship .. I’ll never forget it," she added.

Gigi Hadid's 'unforgettable' trip to India

Earlier, Gigi Hadid took to social media and shared a series of photos from her Mumbai diaries. She visited Gateway of India, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, and relished naariyal paani and chutneys.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Warmest Thanks to the Ambani family for hosting me in Mumbai for the Opening Weekend of @nmacc.india! It was an honor to be there to witness your family’s vision come to life, in a beautiful world-class Cultural Center to celebrate and cultivate the creatives and heritage of India. After seeing the opening nights of “The Great Indian Musical” and “India in Fashion” exhibit, I learned so much & know this venue will nurture future generations to explore their passions— from dance to design, from music to art. If you have the chance to visit & see these productions — I HIGHLY recommend!!!! Unforgettable first trip to India. Much love."

The supermodel recommended her fans to visit India and the NMACC in Mumbai.