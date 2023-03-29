Ponniyin Selvan 2 Trailer Launch Event: Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan Arrive In Style

Ponniyin Selvan 2’s music and trailer launch was held on Wednesday (March 29) at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The star cast of the film including Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha Krishnan attended the event. Director Mani Ratnam and music composer AR Rahman also marked their presence at the event.

Aishwarya Rai stunned in a pink embellished suit. Her traditional outfit was embroidered with intricate golden designs. She paired it with a sheer dupatta and accessorised it with a pair of earrings. The actress opted for pink lips, winged eyeliner, pink eyeshadow, a tiny bindi, and a dash of blush for her makeup.

Trisha Krishnan wore a blue saree with silver glittering motifs and a heavily embroidered border, which she paired with a statement choker. The blouse had a lot of sequin work embroidered into flower designs and textures, along with heavy embroidery. It featured a sweetheart neckline that was flattering with corset accents.

Another star of the film, Jayam Ravi was dressed in an all-black Indian attire, which featured a kurta-pyjama with an embroidered jacket.

Aishwarya Lekshmi sported an all-white lehenga for the event. The sleeveless blouse had a plunging neckline. She paired the look with a pair of statement earrings.

More about Ponniyin Selvan: II

Ponniyin Selvan: II is reportedly a prequel and a sequel to the first instalment. It retains the majority of the primary cast. The film's projected release date is 28 April of this year. The film franchise has been a long-standing dream for director Mani Ratnam, who had attempted to make the film once, in the late 80s. He eventually realised the dream in 2019. It will hit the screens on April 28.