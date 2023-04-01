Gigi Hadid Turning Heads To Deepika-Priyanka Hugging: Viral Moments From NMACC Event

The NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre) event kick-started on Friday night in Mumbai. Several Bollywood and international celebrities were in attendence. In attendance were Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Superstar Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and many others.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pose hand-in-hand

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived hand-in-hand at the NMACC. They twinned in ivory outfits. The Piku actress wore a silver Anamika Khanna pantsuit and her better half donned a sherwani. Alia Bhatt, Bollywood's new mom, was seen dazzling in a custom silver sari designed by Vaishali S. Kareena Kapoor opted for a flowy red Anjul Bhandari lehenga and Saif Ali Khan complemented her in a white kurta and pyjama.

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra, who hit the headlines recently for her claims that she was “pushed into a corner in the (Bollywood) industry", arrived at the event with Nick Jonas. At the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, the actor, dressed in a floor-length gown, was seen hugging and talking to Deepika and Ranveer.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh , Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening ceremony pic.twitter.com/nPufoPqWeP — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) March 31, 2023

The three-day launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre started on March 31 with a musical, Civilization to Nation: The Journey of Our Nation. It was directed by Feroz Abbas Khan. After Gigi Hadid opted for Rahul Mishra's outfit at the NMACC, Zendaya and Tom Holland are expected to walk the red carpet at the event on Saturday. American model Emma Chamberlain arrived smiling in a green gown designed by Rahul Mishra. Actor Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were all smiles. The Bhediya actor was caught making jokes about his co-star's red dress.

Meanwhile, international beauty entrepreneur Diipa-Büller Khosla made a statement in a stellar blue saree, while German blogger Caroline Daur turned heads in western styled saree. In ivory and silver sherwani and lehenga, newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani posed side by side.