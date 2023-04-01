Gigi Hadid Celebrates Indian Craftsmanship After Wearing Rahul Mishra's Outfit To NMACC

Gigi Hadid attended the launch of NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre) in Mumbai. She stunned in designer Rahul Mishra's multicoloured outfit. After the event, the American supermodel took to social media and praised the Indian designer, his team and other artisans who prepared her ensemble.

Gigi took to her Instagram stories and shared a series of photos showcasing the details of her outfit from the NMACC event. In one of the photos, she could be seen wearing the floral three-piece set. Her outfit consisted of a sequinned bustier teamed with matching trousers and a trench coat. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Night 1. @nmacc.india Opening weekend."

Take a look at Gigi Hadid's photo from NMACC below.

Image: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The second photo was of her outfit which mentioned the name of the designer. Sharing a closer glimpse of the detailings on her outfit, she wrote, "Thank you @rahulmishra_7 and all the artisans for your talent and the time to make this incredibly intricate and special piece. It is an honour to wear your work and celebrate Indian craftsmanship. @nmacc.india."

Take a look at the photos below.

Celebrities at the NMACC event

Nita Ambani's NMACC event was a star-studded affair. From celebrities, cricketers, and politicians, the event saw many prominent faces from various fields. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Dilip Joshi, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Hansika Motwani, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Hema Malini, Rajnikanth, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Dia Mirza, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Athiya Shetty, and Vidya Balan among others were in attendance.