'Go Goa Gone 2' Release Date Postponed, Kunal Kemmu Reveals The Actual Reason; Read

Many sequels are in pipeline for the year 2020. Being one of it, fans of the 2013's release Go Goa Gone are eagerly waiting for its second part. The makers geared up the excitement of fans when they announced Go Goa Gone 2 recently. The film is slated to release in March 2021 but is not yet on floors. As the audience and fans want to know the reason for the delay, recently actor Kunal Kemmu revealed the reason why the film is postponed.

In a recent interaction, Kunal Kemmu talked about the filming and releasing date of Go Goa Gone 2. A report by a leading entertainment magazine quoted Kunal Kemmu saying that the makers don’t have the intellectual property rights of the film which is very important for filming the sequel.

The Golmaal Again actor said that the producer and the logistics involved are coming together and working on it after which the filming will be possible. Ending the conversation, he said that this is the reason why the sequel of the film is taking long to kick off.

Interestingly, the production banner, Eros International and Maddock Films made an official announcement of the film in January 2020. In a post sharing the news, the producers gave an insight into the movie.

The caption of the announcement post read, 'One can try, but never really escape this trip! Prepare yourself for the craziest sequel of the best "zom-com" as #GoGoaGone2 releases in March 2021!'. It will be exciting to see the lead actors reprising their character in the sequel.

'Go Goa Gone 2' cast and plot details

The first installment of Go Goa Gone includes Saif Ali Khan, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari along with Kunal Kemmu. The official announcement about the cast details is yet to be unveiled. Whereas, the producer Dinesh Vijani also talked about the plot of the sequel. Reportedly, he said that the plot for Go Goa Gone 2 will center around aliens, unlike its predecessor which was a comedy about zombies. The producer further added that the zombie element won't be there, and the team is doing it with aliens. The world will be similar to a stoner comedy, but a new journey.

