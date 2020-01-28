Kunal Kemmu Reveals Reasons For Delay In 'Go Goa Gone' Sequel

Actor Kunal Kemmu in an interview has spoken about why the sequel to the 2013 movie Go Goa Gone is getting delayed. Reportedly, Kunal revealed that there is a 'logical issue' in the story and hence the project hasn’t taken off yet. When asked, he also spoke about when he will start shooting for the film. He stated that he himself is clueless when the shooting will begin as he has read the announcements of the movie as well.

Kunal Kemmu added that the makers have announced Go Goa Gone 2 twice in the last three years. He further added that he will not believe that the film is happening until they don’t start filming. He was heard saying that he has been excited on different levels for the films for the past two years as the film is close to his heart, however, the project hasn’t taken off yet.

Kunal Kemmu is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Malang in Mumbai. Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani in lead roles. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.

About Go Goa Gone

Kunal Kemmu has also written the dialogues for Go Goa Gone, which features Kunal Kemmu alongside his brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan. The movie also stars stand-up comedian Vir Das as well as Anand Tiwari. Go Goa Gone revolves around three men whose trip to Goa turns south as they find themselves into a zombie nightmare. The film is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

