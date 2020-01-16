Saif Ali Khan's 'Go Goa Gone 2' To Feature 'Fukrey' Actor Varun Sharma

Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, and Anand Tiwari starrer Go Goa Gone became an instant hit among the audiences. It became a cult classic ever since its release in 2013. The cinema lovers, since then, have been eagerly waiting for the makers to announce the film's sequel. Eros International and Maddock Films took to their social media handle and finally announced the release date for the much-awaited sequel with the fans.

According to the reports, Varun Sharma has been roped in for the Saif Ali Khan starrer and will be playing a key role in the movie. The Fukrey actor is well-known among his fans for his impeccable comic timing and sense of humour. His amazing acting skills is sure to add some sparks to movie Go Goa Gone 2.

Recently, in an interview with leading daily, Saif Ali Khan shared about the plot of the sequel. He said that they are working on Go Goa Gone 2 and it will be an exciting movie sequel to the previous instalment. He said that the idea and plot of the movie are really interesting and he liked it a lot. He also shared that he will be a part of the upcoming project and his character of Boris will return in this sequel. But this time his mission will be very different and exciting.

He also said that Raj and DK have an interesting premise for the second instalment and it perfectly syncs with the first part. Saif Ali Khan mentioned that currently, they are working on the script and on the new characters that will be added in the sequel. Even Kunal Kemmu and Vir Das will be a part of the second instalment.

Saif also spoke on his collaboration with Dinesh Vijen the founder of Maddock Films and said that he is very excited to work with them again. He also shared that Go Goa Gone has redefined many things and now they are aiming to do the same again with the sequel. The movie is slated to release in March 2021.

Check out the poster here

Image Courtesy: Varun Sharma Instagram

