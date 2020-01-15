Go Goa Gone 2: Saif Ali Khan's Craziest 'Zom-Com' Sequel To Release In March 2021

The much-awaited sequel to 2013's zombie comedy "Go Goa Gone" is finally happening, studios Eros international and Maddock Films announced on Wednesday. The first film, released in 2013, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Vir Das and Anand Tiwari, followed three men whose holiday to Goa turns out to be a zombie nightmare. Saif played the role of Boris, a Russian mobster-turned-zombie hunter, in the Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK-directed film.

Saif Ali Khan: Want to do age-appropriate roles, I don't want to be very young

According to the makers, the sequel will take off from the point where the original ended. All the actors are expected to reprise their characters. "It's been quite a journey from 2013, and I'm so excited we're back again with this crazy ride! 'Go Goa Gone' redefined many things, and we are gunning to do that again. The characters have stayed with us all this while and we are thrilled to bring them back to life.

One can try, but never really escape this trip! Prepare yourself for the craziest sequel of the best "zom-com" as #GoGoaGone2 releases in March 2021!#ErosNow | @MaddockFilms | #DineshVijan | @ErosIntlPlc pic.twitter.com/NNx5EqmY1h — Eros Now (@ErosNow) January 15, 2020

"Sunil and I have had a great partnership and I'm excited to be back together especially for this film. We are finishing the final draft and we should roll by September 2020," Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films said in a statement. Sunil Lulla, Managing Director, Eros International Media Ltd, said "Go Goa Gone" has an "immense recall" value and attained a "cult status" over the years."It's been a long time since Dinesh and me have worked and I'm excited to be collaborating with him once again," he added.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' becomes Saif Ali Khan's highest first weekend grosser

Back in 2018, Saif Ali Khan in an interview said: "We are doing Go Go Gone 2. It’s an exciting idea and I’ve really liked it. I will return as Boris in the sequel. But this time, I’ll be on a different mission. The other characters played by Kunal Kemmu and Vir Das will also be a part of it. Raj and DK have found an interesting premise for the second installment, which is in sync with the first part. They are currently writing the script."

"Go Goa Gone 2" will release in March 2021.

Taimur ali Khan helps Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan get a 1.5 crore deal?

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.