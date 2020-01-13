'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Becomes Saif Ali Khan's Highest First Weekend Grosser

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has had exceptional days at the box office. After a spectacular opening day, the weekend saw a massive growth at the gate. The film has also set a new benchmark for Ajay’s co-star Saif Ali Khan, who plays the role of an antagonist, Uday Bhan Singh.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' sets a new benchmark for Saif Ali Khan at the box office

With the huge earning of Rs 61.75 crores, the historical drama has turned out to be the highest opening weekend grosser for Saif Ali Khan, surpassing the likes of Race 2, Humshakals, and Cocktail. It is also expected that Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior may likely enter the Rs 100 crore club at the box office by the end of its second weekend. It will be Saif's second film to achieve the feat at the ticket windows.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's box office collection

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been on a winning spree since coming out last week. The Saif Ali Khan-starrer has far surpassed Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, which has been unable to impress the audience as it was restricted to just Rs 10 crores in two days. The film is also competing with Rajinikanth's mystery-drama Darbar that has also created a lot of buzz at the box office.

#Tanhaji has a heroic weekend... Footfalls, occupancy, numbers multiply on Day 2 and 3... Sets BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 3... #Maharashtra is exceptional... Other circuits witness big turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.08 cr. Total: ₹ 61.75 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 13, 2020

Image credits: Instagram | Tanhaji Film

