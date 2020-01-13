Taimur Ali Khan Helps Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan Get A 1.5 Crore Deal?

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the most followed couples of Bollywood. The couple was recently offered a contract worth 1.5 crores because of their son Taimur Ali Khan’s popularity. The duo has reportedly taken up the offer.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan sign an offer worth 1.5 crores

According to a report by a leading newspaper portal, a famous baby-care brand approached the Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The duo was offered the deal reportedly owing to the popularity of their child, Taimur Ali Khan. According to the report, their deal is worth 1.5 crores. The couple is allegedly taking up the offer. The company has reportedly been approaching the couple for a really long time. They were not keen on taking up the offer at first. They were approached multiple times before deciding to sign the contract.

A burning question remains whether Taimur Ali Khan will be a part of the deal. The possibility of Taimur Ali khan’s appearance in the ad is highly unlikely. In the past, Saif Ali Khan had made it very clear in an interview that Taimur Ali Khan will not be cast in any kind of entertainment source. He had also said that it does not matter where the offer is coming from.

Saif and Kareena get mobbed at the airport along with Taimur

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were recently mobbed at the Mumbai International Airport. The family was approached by a number of fans for a selfie. Father Saif Ali Khan had to lift Taimur Ali Khan to ensure his safety. At one point, he even resisted as a fan was not willing to leave him and Taimur alone. Have a look at the photo of this here.

Image Courtesy: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

