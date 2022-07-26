Good Luck Jerry: Arjun Promotes Ek Villain 2; Varun Turns Poet As They Wish Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in the 2021 horror comedy Roohi, is all set to entertain viewers with her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry. The actor, as well as the makers of the film, are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film which is set to debut on Disney+ Hotstar in a few days. As the movie's release date is inching closer, the Dhadak star is receiving best wishes from her colleagues and family. Recently, the 25-year-old received some unique wishes from her half-brother Arjun Kapoor and her Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan.

Arjun Kapoor, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns, took to his Instagram stories to wish his little sister Janhvi Kapoor the best for her upcoming movie. In the video, Arjun Kapoor could be seen donning a jacket on a brown shirt with a yellow smiley mask in his hand in the same way as his character does in the movie. As he entered the frame, he could be heard saying, "Life mein tumhe kabhi mile Villain ya Hero, bas ek baat yaad rakhna…keep doing your hard work with honesty, baki sab sort ho jayega dear Jerry." He further added, "Good luck Janhvi for Good Luck Jerry." Ek Villain Returns and Good Luck Jerry both will release on July 29.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan showcased his poetry skills while sending his best wishes to Janhvi Kapoor. The actor was seated in a car with the Dhadak actor as he said, "Sometimes you get lemons, sometimes to get 'kerries', what comes next, Good Luck Jerry." He then points the camera to Janhvi Kapoor and asks, "Are you really a Jerry?" Janhvi Kapoor responds, "I am Jerry and you are Tom."

Nayanthara sends her best wishes to Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's forthcoming film Good Luck Jerry is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. The movie was led by South star Nayanthara and received a lot of praise from the audience. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Nayanthara also sent her best wishes to Janhvi and mentioned no other actor would have been better than the latter. She said, "Kokila is so close to my heart and watching the GoodLuck Jerry trailer brings me so much joy, what an entertaining ride the audience is in for, there couldn’t have been a better Jerry! GoodLuck Jahnvi!"