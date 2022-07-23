Good Luck Jerry's 'Paracetamol' Song Out; Witness Janhvi Evading Cops To Deliver Drugs

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film Good Luck Jerry in which she will be seen playing the role of a middle-class girl who forces herself into selling drugs in order to collect money for her mother's treatment. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote Good Luck Jerry and now on Saturday, the film's new song, titled Paracetamol, was unveiled and netizens are already going gaga over it as it saw Janhvi Kapoor evading the cops in order to deliver drugs.

Good Luck Jerry's Paracetamol song out

On July 23, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and dropped the second song, Paracetamol, from her upcoming highly-anticipated film Good Luck Jerry. The song starts with the Dhadak fame actor telling her mother that as long as she is alive, she won't let her die. The video song then follows Janhvi evading cops as she is on a mission to deliver drugs to different locations. The 25-year-old who seems to be scared as per her facial expressions struggles to make a successful delivery in extremely cold weather, while she is also seen retrieving packets of drugs from toilets. Watch the song here:

Sharing the song Paracetamol on her Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "It's time to #Paracetamol ghol ghol ghol re 🎶 #Paracetamol #SongOutNow #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex".

The song has been composed by Parag Chhabra, while Jubin Nautiyal and Parag crooned the track. Raj Shekhar is the lyricist of the song and Soom T, Shehnaz Akhar, Sahil Akhtar, Navdeep Dhatra, Manish S Sharma and Pankaj Dixit have also lent their voices to the song.

More about Good Luck Jerry

In the upcoming film, Janhvi will be seen essaying the role of Jaya Kumari or Jerry, an immigrant from Bihar who ends up becoming a drug dealer in Punjab in a bid to pay the medical bills for her mother who is diagnosed with stage 2 cancer. The film will be premiered on Disney+Hotstar on July 29, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor