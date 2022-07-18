'Good Luck Jerry': Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up On Challenges; 'dialect, Performance Was Bit...'

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated flick Good Luck Jerry, which is all set to premiere on Disney + Hotstar on July 29, 2022. Janhvi will be seen essaying the role of Jaya Kumari or Jerry, an immigrant from Bihar who ends up becoming a drug dealer in Punjab in a bid to pay the medical bills for her mother who is diagnosed with stage 2 cancer.

On July 18, the Dhadak fame actor opened up about the challenges she faced while filming Good Luck Jerry, stating that dialect, as well as the performance, was a little hard for her, but 'hopefully we have succeeded'.

Janhvi Kapoor opens up on challenges she faced while filming Good Luck Jerry

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Janhvi was asked if it was difficult for her to pull off this dark comedy and if the audience will be left uncomfortable. Responding to it, the 25-year-old actor stated that she doesn't know if the audience will be comfortable, however, they will laugh 'for sure', adding that they may be uncomfortable also as there is a bit of thrill, a bit of action and a lot of quirky mad characters.

While opening up about the challenges she faced during the filming of Good Luck Jerry, Kapoor said,

"The dialect was a little challenge for me. I tried to be as particular as possible. There are a lot of emotionally heavy scenes also in the film and I wanted to make sure that I wasn’t going in and out of the dialect. I wanted to try to make sure there was some consistency. So I think while the performance was a little bit of a challenge, hopefully, we have succeeded."

Good Luck Jerry trailer

The makers are leaving no stones unturned to promote Good Luck Jerry, also starring Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. The makers recently released the much-awaited trailer of Janhvi Kapoor-starrer which saw Jerry working as a fearless drug dealer to arrange money for her mother's treatment and she eventually entangles herself in a web of drug mafias, multiple lovers and the police. Watch the trailer here:

Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor