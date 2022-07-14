Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up to take fans on a roller-coaster journey with her black comedy crime film Good Luck Jerry which is slated to hit the big screens on 29 July 2022. As the release date of Good Luck Jerry is inching closer, makers are leaving no stones unturned in creating a massive buzz around the project. After piquing fans' curiosity level with the first-look posters, the makers recently unveiled the highly awaited trailer of the film.

Good Luck Jerry Trailer out

The trailer saw Jaipreet Sethi aka Jerry visiting a drug dealer gang to get a job. The drug dealer then says Janhvi that this job is not meant for women to which she gives a hilarious response. The trailer then gives a sneak peek into the film's plot that chronicles the journey of a woman, named Jerry who is from Bihar and is struggling to get a job for herself to take care of her mother who is a cancer patient.

Jerry then starts working as a fearless drug dealer to arrange money for her mother's treatment and she eventually entangles herself in a web of drug mafias, multiple lovers and the police. Sharing the trailer on her Instagram, Janhvi wrote in the caption, "FINALLY! Miliye Jerry se. Aur yaad rakhiye- hum jitne dikhte hain, utne hain nahi 🤫 😉 😈#GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar #TrailerOutNow"

Watch the trailer below:

More about Good Luck Jerry

Good Luck Jerry is a remake of the 2018 Tamil blockbuster Kolamaavu Kokila, which had Nayanthara and Yogi Babu in the lead. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, it also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. Moreover, the black comedy crime film has been bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah, Aanand L. Rai and Mahaveer Jain. It is Bollywood producer Aanand L. Rai’s second association with Disney+ Hotstar after Atrangi Re.