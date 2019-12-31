The Debate
Good Newwz BO Day 4: Akshay Kumar's Film Packs A Solid Monday, Here's The Total Figure

Bollywood News

Good Newwz, directed by Raj Mehta, released on December 27, 2019. The movie has been produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cape of Good Films. 

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Good Newwz

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor's 'Good Newwz' is unstoppable. The movie is a winner and the figures are proof. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the box-office collection figures. With a strong comic plot and terrific performances, the film had a terrific Monday opening. The movie's total now stands at Rs 78.40 crores.

Diljit Dosanjh compares Good Newwz actor Akshay Kumar to Mr Bean 

The Raj Mehta directorial Good Newwz stars Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead too. The film took a solo release at the box-office but faces competition from Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 that released a week before that. But looks like Dabangg's box-office collection is being affected by Akshay Kumar's film.

About the film

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor play a couple in the movie who tries to have a baby via the IVF method. However, a ‘mismatch’ between the samples with Kiara Advani-Diljit Dosanjh leads to hilarious chaos. Good Newwz, directed by Raj Mehta, released on December 27. The movie has been produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cape of Good Films. 

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar says his perception of success & failure remains unchanged, as does desire

 

 

