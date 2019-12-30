The much-awaited entertainer, Good Newwz finally hit the big screen and fans flocked to theatres to watch the film. The film met with a positive response from audiences and is running successfully in theatres.

Actor Diljit Dosanjh was much appreciated for his role in the film. The actor mentioned that he was excited to share screen space with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Kareena Kapoor. The actor mentioned that he was happy to be part of a comedy flick which has been produced by Karan Johar.

Diljit Dosanjh compares Good Newwz actor Akshay Kumar to Mr Bean

The actor mentioned that he got to learn a lot from Akshay Kumar on the sets. He mentioned that the scripts Akshay chooses are inspiring for him. He further added that the Khiladi actor is extremely good with comedy scripts.

Diljit said that Akshay is not only good with his dialogues but also with his facial expressions and body language. He said that Akshay is somewhat like Mr Bean with his comic approach, which is extremely difficult to pull off.

In an interview with a popular entertainment magazine, the actor shared his experience on set and spoke about his co-stars. The actor went on to mention how he laughed as he read the script. He said that he later got a call from Karan Johar confirming that he is in the film. Diljit mentioned that he loved the character he played and felt an instant connection with the script.

Talking about the film, Diljit mentioned that IVF as a subject was new to him and he was introduced to it by the film itself. He also said that a friend of his too had a baby through IVF and this made the actor even more excited to do the film as it would create some level of awareness on the subject.

He later went on to mention that many parts of the film had to be cut out due to him constantly cussing given the intensity of certain scenes. Speaking on childbirth he added that women do it so easily and he is amazed by their strength.

