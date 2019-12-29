The Debate
Good Newwz Box-Office: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer Takes 30% Jump On Day 2

Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar's film 'Good Newwz' jumps 30 percent on Saturday ₹21.78 cr. Trade Analyst Sumit Kadel wrote: "Total two days collection ₹ 39.34 cr." [sic]

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Good Newwz

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor's 'Good Newwz' is winning hearts all over. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the box-office collection figures. With a strong comic plot and terrific performances, the film saw a 30 percent jump in the numbers on Day 2. The movie's total now stands at Rs 39.34 crores. The Raj Mehta directorial Good Newwz stars Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead too. The film took a solo release at the box-office but faces competition from Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 that released a week before that. But looks like that isn't a hurdle for 'Good Newwz' makers as reviews from both critics and audience are totally in favour.

About the film

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor play a couple in the movie who tries to have a baby via the IVF method. However, a ‘mismatch’ between the samples with Kiara Advani-Diljit Dosanjh lead to hilarious chaos. Good Newwz, directed by Raj Mehta, releases on December 27. The movie has been produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cape of Good Films. 

'Good Newwz' BTS:Kareena will produce film with Akshay Kumar,Taimur as leads in the future

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor & Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz: Celebs call it 'Hilarious' & 'A must-watch'

 

 

