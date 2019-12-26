'Good Newwz' BTS:Kareena Will Produce Film With Akshay Kumar,Taimur As Leads In The Future

Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar can be seen unabashedly poking fun at each other in the latest behind-the-scenes video shared by the makers on YouTube. The hilarious video comes a day before the worldwide release of the Raj Mehta comedy entertainer to give the audiences a sneak peek at the camaraderie between the actors when they are not shooting. The BTS video is voiced by the director of the movie, Raj Mehta, as he expressed his wholehearted gratitude to actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani who got along with each other like a house on fire.

In one of the segments, the four actors can be seen complimenting each other as Kiara calls her co-stars legends and humbly calls herself a learner. Akshay Kumar can then be seen poking fun at Kiara as he says, "the person who says that the other people are legends. When they become big, they forget all the legends."When Kiara says that she would never do that even when she becomes famous, Kareena can be seen jokingly retaliating by stating that all of them would be dead by then.

On that note, Akshay Kumar, who is known for his healthy and fit lifestyle, stated that he would be alive no matter what. Kareena Kapoor added to that saying "Akshay is working with Taimur also". While everyone breaks into a guffaw, the Khiladi actor goes onto state that he would be playing Main Khiladi Tu Anari with Taimur in the future to which Kareena added that she would be producing that film. Along with this, there are many other rib-tickling moments in the video that is sure to make you laugh.

Take a look at director Raj Mehta's recounting of all the BTS fun in the film:

About the film

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor play a couple in the movie who tries to have a baby via the IVF method. However, a ‘mismatch’ between the samples with Kiara Advani-Diljit Dosanjh lead to hilarious chaos. Good Newwz, directed by Raj Mehta, releases on December 27. The movie has been produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cape of Good Films.

