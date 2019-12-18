'Good Newwz' Will Now Feature A Track By Lauv, Singer Tweets About His First B'wood Collab

American pop sensation Lauv has confirmed the news that he has collaborated with the makers Good Newwz for a new song. Dharma Productions also confirmed the news about this collaboration. Read on to know more about this story.

Lauv collaborates with Dharma for Good Newwz

Good Newwz is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. The film is set to hit the theatres soon. Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani are all part of the lead cast of this film. Good Newwz has been produced by Dharma Productions. The cast and crew of the film are currently busy promoting the film prior to its release.

Now, American pop sensation Lauv took to Twitter and announced that he has collaborated with the makers of Good Newwz for a brand new track. In his tweet, Lauv stated that he worked with music director Rochak Kohli for this song. Further in his tweet, Lauv said that this is his first Bollywood collaboration and he is honoured to be a part of the film. He then went on to tag Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, and Dharma Movies in his tweet. Take a look.

really excited to announce i collaborated on a song for the Bollywood film #GoodNewwz along with @rochaktweets



this is my first bollywood collab ever and i’m honored to be a part of such a film, big love x@azeem2112 @akshaykumar @karanjohar @DharmaMovies — lauv (@lauvsongs) December 12, 2019

Karan Johar also took to Twitter and responded to Lauv’s tweet. In his tweet, Karan Johar stated that this upcoming song from Good Newwz is a great song. He further added that he cannot wait for everyone to hear it. Take a look at Karan Johar’s tweet here.

It’s a great song! Can’t wait for everyone to hear it ❤️🙏 https://t.co/SbFR1rSA5F — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 18, 2019

The makers of Good Newwz have so far released four songs from the film. Three of these four songs are party numbers and are turning out to be chartbusters. Chandigarh Mein, Sauda Khara Khara, and Laal Ghagra are all being loved by the audience. This new collaboration between Lauv and Dharma Productions is expected to be another peppy track. Now, the audience is eagerly awaiting the release of this new track.

