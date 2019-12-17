'Good Newwz' New Song Out! Here's How Fans Reacted To Akshay Kumar In A 'Laal Ghaghra'

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor starrer dance number Laal Ghaghra from Good Newwz released on December 17, 2019. The 2.43-second video is full of catchy lyrics and dance steps. In the video, Akshay Kumar dons a funny Ghaghra and dances to the beats. Even Kareena Kapoor Khan is doing some dance steps in Laal Ghaghra. The video is just what fans expected. The fans gave varied reactions to the song from the film Good Newwz.

Here is how fans reacted to the video song Laal Ghaghra

Maja aa gaya song sunke #LaalGhaghra 🎶🔥 — अज्जू ✨ (@Itz_Ajju) December 17, 2019

Wow just wonderful BGM and song 🔥🔥👌💓👌👌🙏 — Akshay Manish (@AkshayManish2) December 17, 2019

Superb, mind blowing, outstanding....



Shardiyon ki Shadiyon me Aag Lagayega ye #LaalGhaghra 🔥🔥🔥 — 🧘🏻‍♂𝑨𝑲𝑲𝒀 𝑲𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒏 𝑲𝒖𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒍🏃🏻 (@UpakkianKaran) December 17, 2019

Good Akshay kumar end Diljit 💯💯💯💯💯💯👉 love you bro like please....... — umeshumeshkumar800@gmail.com (@umeshumeshkum10) December 17, 2019

This is truly a great wedding dance number awaited this season. Chartbuster in the making and a justified remake🙏🙏 really looking forward to #GoodNewwz movie. — R.A.J - Ek Tha Akkian🚶‍♂️ (@WorthlessMunda) December 17, 2019

What an energetic song love you😍😍😍😍😘❤️❤️❤️ — Sanjeev Khiladi (@SanjeevNohara) December 17, 2019

Love you Sir 🤗🤗❤️❤️..bhot accha hai song

Cant wit for #GoodNewwz on 27th december — Karan Sharma (@khiladiskaran1) December 17, 2019

Osssmmmm Osssssmmmmmm Osssssmmmmmm song — VANDANA SINGH (@mis_vandna16) December 17, 2019

Watch Laal Ghaghra video here:

