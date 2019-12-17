The Debate
'Good Newwz' New Song Out! Here's How Fans Reacted To Akshay Kumar In A 'Laal Ghaghra'

Bollywood News

Watch Laal Ghaghra song here. Read on to know about how fans reacted to the quirky dance number by Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Read all the details.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
laal ghaghra

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor starrer dance number Laal Ghaghra from Good Newwz released on December 17, 2019. The 2.43-second video is full of catchy lyrics and dance steps. In the video, Akshay Kumar dons a funny Ghaghra and dances to the beats. Even Kareena Kapoor Khan is doing some dance steps in Laal Ghaghra. The video is just what fans expected. The fans gave varied reactions to the song from the film Good Newwz.

Here is how fans reacted to the video song Laal Ghaghra 

Also Read | Good Newwz's Laal Ghagra: Akshay Kumar And Kareena Kapoor's Chemistry Stuns Fans

Also Read | 'Good Newwz' Promotions Brings Out Akshay Kumar's Cool Style

Also Read | Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar And Diljit Dosanjh Experience Labour Pain, Watch Video

Also Read | Akshay-Kareena, Kiara-Diljit Are Beaming With Joy As They Begin 'Good Newwz' Promotions

Watch Laal Ghaghra video here:

 

 

 

