Good Newwz Makers Reveal Kiara Advani's Energy-filled Monika Batra

Good Newwz featuring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Ali Advani is expected to release in theaters on December 27. The makers of the film have been promoting it through their social media accounts by unveiling every character's medical report as a way to introduce them in a quirky way. The comedy entertainer film is helmed by Raj Mehta and deals with a medical goof-up in the cases of two couples. After introducing the characters of Varun Batra, Deepti Batra and Honey Batra, the newest medical report is of Kiara Advani's character Monika Batra.

Take a look at the 'too-honest, too-funny' medical report:

Kiara Ali Advani will be portraying the role of a hyper-energetic Monika Batra. Her main symptom seems to be a by-product of her high energy levels and the treatment prescribed for her seems like a helpless plea to reduce her energy levels as it scares her husband. Monika Batra's husband will be played by Diljit Dosanjh's character Honey Batra in the film.

The film trailer which was launched last week had received rave reviews for the comical storyline that it promises. The film revolves around two couples who consult a doctor to conceive a child through In vitro fertilization. The twist in the plot occurs when the sperm samples of the men get exchanged.

Have a look at the trailer:

What's next for Kiara Advani?

Kiara Advani was last seen in Sandeep Vanga's Kabir Singh which went on to become one of the highest-grossing films at the box office this year. The actor has a lot of interesting films lined up post the release of Good Newwz. The actor will feature in Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb, Abir Sengupta's Indoo Ki Jawani, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Vishnuvardhan's Shershaah.

