'Good To See Tiger Shroff, Vidyut Jammwal Doing Their Own Stunts': Martial Artist Tony Jaa

Thai martial artist-actor Tony admires Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal for creating their own unique style in action and stunts. Jaa, who is known world over for his martial arts techniques and received international recognition with Thai film Ong-Bak: Muay Thai Warrior, said it is important to represent one's culture.

“Tiger Shroff is great, I met him in Thailand. I also met Vidyut Jammwal and I know him really well. He''s crazy. He is doing his own stunts. It is really good to see stars do it all on their own because you have to represent your own culture, represent something special like (about) you,” Jaa, 44, told PTI during a group interview on Zoom.

Citing the example of his popular Ong-Bak franchise, Jaa said, through this film he felt happy to represent his culture, his learnings of martial arts. “This is from my heart. I can't believe the movie is really a success and people know Tony Jaa and know my country. I am very proud. That is how it should be,” he said.

Jaa said he was inspired to learn martial arts after watching films of legendary martial artist-actors Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan. Jaa started his training Muay Thai, a combat sport at the age of ten. He acted as a stunt double in Thai movies and later appeared in Hollywood movies with James Wan’s and was also part of Vin Diesel-starrer XXX: Return of Xander Cage.

