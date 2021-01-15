The 'Power' Movie 2021 Cast Boasts Of Shruti Haasan, Vidyut Jammwal And More

The Power is an interesting action thriller film helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film is a hair-raising journey into the world of two lovers when, for the sake of vengeance and power, both their families are torn apart and an exciting look at how they rise together from the pit of blood lust and despair. The film released on January 14, 2021, and has already been garnering heaps of praise from fans and audience for its acting skills and storyline. The film is known for its plot, interesting characters, and tragic twists and turns. Know who is a part of The Power cast below:

Shruti Haasan as Pari

In the movie, Shruti Haasan will be seen essaying the role of Pari. In the film, Shruti’s character is shown as a solid and brave woman and she can go to any extent to protect her loved ones. But as shown in the trailer, Pari is seen falling in love with Vidyut’s character but as one of his family member kills her father, she gets into an angry mode and goes on a rampage to kill Vidyut’s entire family. They both are trying very hard to make things right but seems like the circumstances have turned the tables.

Vidyut Jammwal as Devi Das Thakur

In the cast of The Power movie, Vidyut Jammwal will be seen playing the role of Devi Das Thakur. In the film, Vidyut’s character is shown playing a handsome young man who has girls going gaga over his chiselled body. As shown in the trailer, Devi Das Thakur instantly falls in love with Pari and goes all out to keep her happy. However, tables turn when Kalidas kills Anwar and due to which his daughter, Pari, promises Devi Das that she will kill the entire family. The trailer also shows off some high intense action scenes that is sure to make fans go gaga over it.

The Power supporting roles

Sonal Chauhan in The Power movie 2021 cast

Prateik Prateik inThe Power movie 2021 cast

Sachin Khedekar in The Power movie 2021 cast

Amol Parashar in The Power movie 2021 cast

Salil Ankola in The Power movie 2021 cast

