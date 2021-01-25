Tiger Shroff Shares BTS Video From 'Casanova', Flaunts His 'love For Long Takes'

Actor Tiger Shroff who recently unleashed his mesmerising dance moves in his latest single Casanova took to Instagram and shared a BTS video while showcasing the making of the song. In the video, the actor showcased all the hard work that was put behind in making the song. Going by the BTS video of Casanova, it shows the Heropanti actor’s fondness for long takes, and how he exercises his moves and slays away in style.

Tiger Shroff shares BTS video

The video showed him grooving effortlessly on the sets till the next long cut is announced. Apart from his looks, his chiseled body and washboard abs are sufficient to grab the attention of his fans. The 30-year-old actor took to Instagram to post this special video and wrote. "Behind the scenes of one of my fav moments from #casanova I love long takes.

Tiger Shroff turned producer of the song in partnership with new-age media company Qyuki Digital Media. The director of the song Punit Malhotra was the first one to comment under the post and hail the actor for his sincerity and hard work. He wrote, “One of the best shots in the song sir.. you’re performing and holding it for over 45 secs with changing backdrops.”

The song came out on January 13 and it was released on Tiger's own Youtube page. With a mesmerising piece of visual effects, Tiger Shroff and his choreographer created an amazing video of them showcasing some of their most spectacular moves in another released video. They both can be seen in a similar attire wearing a black turtleneck tee paired with black pants and black hats. They paired it with white-colored sneakers and a set of cool sunglasses. The Baaghi 3 star made his singing debut last year with the track Unbelievable, which was composed by Daniel Glavin, Kevin Pabon, and Avitesh Shrivastav.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in the film Baaghi 3, in which he played the role of Ronnie. He was seen with actors Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles. As mentioned in his Instagram story, during the QA round, Tiger Shroff is currently prepping for his role in his upcoming movie Heropanti 2, a sequel to his debut movie.

