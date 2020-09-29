Google Celebrates Zohra Sehgal's Prolific Career Through Pleasant Doodle

Google’s homepage on Tuesday paid a tribute to late actor Zohra Sehgal, who has made immense contributions to Indian cinema. According to the Google blog related to the doodle, on September 29, 1949, her film Neecha Nagar was screened at the Cannes Film Festival where it also won the highest honour of the Palme d’Or. She has featured in a variety of Indian and international films in pivotal roles, leaving a lasting impact on the audience.

Google honours Zohra Sehgal

Actor Zohra Sehgal is one of the most celebrated actors of the Indian film industry. On September 29, Google decided to pay tribute to the late actor through a pleasant Google Doodle. These doodles celebrate major events and personalities through artistic representations of the word ‘Google’. In the Google Doodle on Zohra Sehgal created by guest artist Parvati Pillai, a cartoon figure of the iconic actor has been sketched out between the letters.

The doodle has Zohra Sehgal dressed in a pink floral saree while she performs a few Bharatanatyam mudras. She is also spotted with a pleasant smile across her face while she poses amidst a flower-studded Google frame. In the Google blog attached to the doodle, the site has mentioned how Zohra Sehgal was ‘the country’s first female actors to truly achieve recognition on the international stage’. The blog also mentions that on this day, in 1946, Zohra Sehgal’s film Neecha Nagar became Indian cinema’s first international critical success by releasing at the Cannes Film Festival. The film also bagged Palme d’Or, which is the highest honour of the festival.

Today’s #GoogleDoodle celebrates Padma Shri winner, actor, dancer & legend Zohra Segal ✨



On this day in 1946, her film “Neecha Nagar” released at the Cannes Film Festival and was considered India's first international critical success.



Visit → https://t.co/4X5ouFGi3Z pic.twitter.com/45eeicYZa8 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) September 29, 2020

Zohra Sehgal, whose full name is Sahibzadi Zohra Begum Mumtaz-Ullah Khan, was born in the year 1912 in Saharanpur and passed away in the year 2014 at the age of 102. She has been a part of a wide range of critically acclaimed Bollywood films including Veer-Zaara, Dil Se… and others. She also appeared in a few British television series in the mid-1900s, including super hits like Doctor Who and The Jewel in the Crown. Zohra Sehgal also won the International Indian Film Academy award in 2012 under the category, ‘Special Award for Cinema at 100’.

Image Courtesy: Google Homepage

