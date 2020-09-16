Google Doodle Reminds People To Wear Masks As COVID-19 Cases Cross 5 Million In India

Joining other organisations in spreading awareness about the ongoing pandemic, Google, on September 16, put out a ‘masked doodle’. The animated doodle, which featured all its alphabets wearing a face mask, also reminded people to maintain social distance. It also marks the latest attempt by the tech giant to spread awareness about the deadly COVID-19 infection as cases in India surpassed 5 million mark.

'Wear mask save lives'

The doodle which reinforces the practice of covering faces shows all the alphabets that make up the word 'Google' wearing masks. Once clicked on it, the search engine directs the user to a page showing preventive guidelines as well as the latest statistics of infection. Going with the slogan “wear masks, save lives", the page then asks users to wear a face cover. In addition, it also urges people to 'wash your had and keep a safe distance.'

The informative page also has an option to see the symptoms of the infections as well as information about treatment and self-care. It also has information about masks and their availability. "Masks can help prevent the spread of the virus from the person wearing the mask to others," it says.

Just two days before Google honoured the people on the frontlines with an animated doodle. While sharing the doodle on Twitter, Google India urged people to stay home and thank those who have been working tirelessly to overcome the crisis. The Google doodle not only honoured the doctors who have been working inhumane hours, but also other service people who toiled every day to deliver essential services during the lockdown and after the restrictions were eased.

From a chef, doctor, delivery person, to a teacher, shopkeeper, fire person, the #GoogleDoodle features every essential worker who helped the world going even with surging coronavirus cases. The doodle features multiple ‘o’ in its name as a caricature of all the frontline warriors with red hearts floating above them.

