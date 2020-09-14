Google Doodle Honours All Frontline Workers Battling Coronavirus Pandemic

While the world continues to battle the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, search engine giant Google, on September 14, honoured the people on the frontlines with an animated doodle. While sharing the doodle on Twitter, Google India urged people to stay home and thank those who have been working tirelessly to overcome the crisis. The Google doodle not only honoured the doctors who have been working inhumane hours, but also other service people who toiled every day to deliver essential services during the lockdown and after the restrictions were eased.

From a chef, doctor, delivery person, to a teacher, shopkeeper, fire person, the #GoogleDoodle features every essential worker who helped the world going even with surging coronavirus cases. The doodle features multiple ‘o’ in its name as a caricature of all the frontline warriors with red hearts floating above them.

The Google Doodle page said, “As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We’re launching a Doodle series to recognize and honour many of those on the front lines. Today, we’d like to say: To all coronavirus helpers, thank you”.

Google spreads COVID-19 awareness

Apart from thanking the healthcare workers and the essential workers, Google has also been spreading COVID-19 awareness through its doodle series. Last month, Google reminded people to wear a mask and follow social distancing rules. With a tagline, ‘Wear a mask, Save Lives’, the search engine giant dedicated its doodle to the health guidelines to combat the spread of COVID-19.

In another doodle, Google had also showcased the most effective hand washing method, with simultaneously honouring physician and scientist Dr Ignaz Semmelweis. Since the pandemic began, Google through its doodle series has been conveying people to follow health guidelines and thanking frontline workers who are working in these testing times. Additionally, Google has also updated its search, assistant and maps to show nearby virus testing centres.

(Image: Google)

