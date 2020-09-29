Google Remembers Iconic Indian Actor And Dancer Zohra Sehgal With A Special Doodle

Google on September 29 paid tribute to late veteran actor and dancer Zohra Sehgal by dedicating a doodle in remembrance of her iconic film 'Neeche Nagar'. She was one among the country's first artists to achieve international recognition. Besides Padma Vibhushan, Sehgal also received some of the nation's highest honour such as the Kalidas Samman in 2001 and Padma Shri in 1998.

Google celebrates Zohra Sehgal with a special doodle

The special doodle by Google sees an elegant Zohra Sehgal acing classical dance mudras with a smile on her face. According to the statement on Google's page, the illustration of the veteran actor and dancers has been made by artist Parvati Pillai to celebrate "one of the country's first female actors to truly achieve recognition on the international stage." Sehgal's role in 'Neecha Nagar' is one of her earliest notable works which were released at the 1946 Cannes Film Festival on this day.

Google's statement further stated that 'Neecha Nagar' was the first Indian film to get international success because it won the festival's highest honour, Palme d'Or prize. Sehgal was born in British India's Saharanpur, Sahibzadi Zohra Begum Mumtaz-ullah Khan attended a prestigious ballet school in Dresden, Germany in her 20s. Later she also went on a tour with Indian dance pioneer Uday Shankar and then transitioned into action after joining the Indian People's Theatre Association in 1945. After some years, Sehgal moved to London where she worked in many British television classics such as 'Doctor Who' and the miniseries 'The Jewel in the Crown'. As time passed, she was recognized as one of the brightest stars of the Indian cinema. Zohra Sehgal died on July 10, 2014, in New Delhi.

(Image: Google)

