Google Meet Calls Will Be Limited To 60 Minutes After Sept 30; Reports

Google Meet is a free video-conferencing app that has hit the internet with its incredible features during this time of pandemic. People around the globe are using this medium to conduct online classes, seminars, meetings, and more. Formerly known as Google Hangouts, Google Meet allows its users to create a video calling link which enables users to add around 250 participants. A new report reveals that Google will restrict its users so that one Meeting portal would only last until 60 minutes.

Google Meet to only offer 60 minutes of conference calls

The Alphabet-owned organisation had rebranded Google Hangouts to Google Meet which allows users to conduct video conferences with 250 participants. However, there has always been a limit of 60 minutes. This means users were not able to create meeting calls beyond 60 minutes. Nevertheless, Google had promised to increase the time to 24 hours by the end of September.

But, a recent report by The Verge reveals that Google is going to stick to 60 minutes call limit. This means users who were expecting an unlimited meeting calls on Google Meet will have to wait for any further developments from the American organisation because as of now, it is not going to provide extension over video calling limit.

The Verge reported that a Google spokesperson told them that "We don't have anything to communicate regarding changes to the promo and advanced features expiring. If this changes, we'll be sure to let you know." Users are hoping that soon the organisation will come with an extension to the calling limit of 60 minutes on Google Meet, but until then, they will have to wait.

Apart from this, Google Meet has become an essential application for video conferences around the world. The noise cancellation feature has played out to be one of the major things that make Meet a better app than many. The application also comes with a Nod Chrome extension feature which is somehow similar to Instagram live where a user can interact with the speaker. Through this feature, students can clap, raise their hand, or LOL during a session without interrupting the speaker. However, make sure you know that a person needs to install the Nod extension to send and see reactions from others in the call.

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock

