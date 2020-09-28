Google Vs Joker Malware: Google Removes 17 More Apps From Play Store; Total Now At 1723

It is considered essential given Google's prominence that it hold its users' safety and security sacred at all times, and in a presumed effort to ensure this it has now removed around 17 Android applications from the Play Store. This move to remove apps came after a security research firm ZScaler revealed that 17 apps on Google Play Store were infected with the Joker malware or also known as Bread malware. In its official blog, Zscaler says that the design of this spyware is in such a manner so as to steal SMS messages and contact lists.

Also Read | Amazon Luna release date, early access, price & more; A new cloud gaming platform emerges

The firm also mentioned that the Joker malware also steals device information and silently signs up into the victim's smartphone for premium wireless application protocol (WAP) services. This information was given by a Zscaler security researcher who also explained how this virus works until its final stage of billing using the victims' WAP services

It has been observed that these malware-filled apps had been downloaded more than 120,000 times before Google could remove them from Play Store. All these applications were released on the platform this month with malicious content. It has been a task for users to detect such apps as they hide perfectly as needful applications, however, below is the list of all the 17 Android apps banned by Google for having malware.

Also Read | After iOS 14 release, home screen customization apps reach 5.7M downloads: Reports

17 android apps removed by Google on Play Store

All Good PDF Scanner

Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message

Unique Keyboard - Fancy Fonts & Free Emoticons

Tangram App Lock

Direct Messenger

Private SMS

One Sentence Translator - Multifunctional Translator

Style Photo Collage

Meticulous Scanner

Desire Translate

Talent Photo Editor - Blur focus

Care Message

Part Message

Paper Doc Scanner

Blue Scanner

Hummingbird PDF Converter - Photo to PDF

All Good PDF Scanner

Also Read | Nokia 8.3 5G launched! Details about specs, price, features and more; Read

This is not the first occurrence of such an incident as Google had been busy removing the batches of Joker Malware-supported applications from 2017. Till now Google has removed 1723 Joker Malware apps (since 2017, including the 17 banned recently) and such apps keep emerging on Play Store. A batch of 6 applications with Joker malware support was also found earlier this month by security researchers from Pradeo that were removed by Google immediately.

Promo Image ~ ZScaler

Also Read | iPhone 12 ring of magnets mystery solved? A new leak reveals more insights