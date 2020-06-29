Govinda Surprised That No One From Yash Raj Films Enquired After His Son's Accident

Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja met with an accident on June 24, 2020, at Juhu, Mumbai. Reports suggest that a driver from the Yash Raj Films production house was driving the vehicle that rammed into Govinda's son's car.

Recently, while talking about Yashvardhan Ahuja's accident with an online portal, Govinda said that he was surprised that no one from the production house called him to enquire about his son. However, Govinda seemed optimistic that the family will call them soon. He further added that the studio's production manager was with the family at the police station.

Govinda on Yashvardhan Ahuja's accident

According to reports, Yashvardhan Ahuja met with an accident on Wednesday at 20:30 hrs at Juhu, near Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow Prateeksha. In a recent media interview, Govinda explained that one of the studio's cars rammed into his son's car. Since Govinda shares proximity with the head honcho of the production house, he did not register a complaint with the police. He added that the driver also apologised, so he decided to not sour the relationship by lodging a police complaint.

Govinda on Yashvardhan Ahuja's condition

Govinda, in the same interview, revealed that Yashvardhan Ahuja is safe. He added that he suffered a few injuries but nothing critical. He further disclosed that the driver, who crashed into his son's car, is good too. However, Govinda's car has got some scratches and dent, revealed the actor in the interview.

Recently, Govinda celebrated Haseena Maan Jayegi turning 21 on his social media. Sharing some BTS pictures from the movie, Govinda wrote: "Oh Yaaaar 21 saal hogaye !! Main kya bhadhaai ho .. bhadhaai ho .. Balle Balle !! @duttsanjay @therealkarismakapoor @poojabatra @smitathackeray #21years #of #haseenamaanjayegi."(sic) The movie, starring Govinda and Sanjay Dutt in the lead released on June 25, 1999.

