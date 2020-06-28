Govinda's Net Worth Shows He Truly Has Been The 'Hero No. 1' In Bollywood; Read Details

Govind Ahuja, popularly known as Govinda, reigned Bollywood in the 90s with his evergreen and impeccable performances. Govinda made his Bollywood debut with the film titled Ilzaam in 1986. Ever since then, Govinda has come a long way. Here's a look at Govinda's net worth in 2020.

Govinda's net worth in 2020

According to a report of an online portal, Govinda's net worth in 2020 is estimated at Rs 151.28 crore ($20 Million). Govinda's net worth is apprehensive of his brand endorsements. Govinda is known for his striking comic roles and peppy dance numbers. After Ilzaam, Govinda did a slew of movies like Love, Hatya, Jeete Hai Shaan Se, Hum among others. All of them were well received by fans. Govinda, with his acting prowess, carved a niche for himself in the industry. The actor has reportedly appeared in more than 165 flicks in his stellar career.

Also Read | Mammootty & Dulquer Salmaan Move Into New House; Picture Surfaces On Social Media

Govinda's movies

However, Govinda's net worth reportedly saw an upsurge in the 90s. He was unstoppable in his role as a mischievous young NCC cadet in the 1992 romantic drama, Shola Aur Shabnam. He became one of the most celebrated comedy actors as his comic roles in back to back films like Aankhen, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Andolan, Hero No. 1, Deewana Mastana, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Anari No.1, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Saajan Chale Sasural and Jodi No. 1 among others received a stupendous response from the audience.

Also Read | R Madhavan's net worth is ready for another boost with 'Nishabdham', 'RHTDM 2' in kitty

Govinda became the talk of the town after his 2000 film titled Hadh Kar Di Aapne was released. The versatile actor essayed six roles in the film. His grace and enchanting persona made him a bonafide star in the industry. Govinda then appeared in the film titled Bhagam Bhag in the year 2006, followed by his comic role in the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer, Partner in 2007. The film, Partner yet remains fresh in the hearts of fans and also airs on television very often.

Govinda has also contributed to the television industry as he became a judge on Season 2 of- Dance India Dance Super Moms. His camaraderie on the show won a million hearts. He graced the show, Dance+ 4 in 2018. During his appearance in the show, he grooved to the beats of Husn Hai Suhana, his iconic song from the film, Coolie No.1.

He has etched a place in the hearts of his fans with his stellar performances. In a career spanning more than three decades, the 56-year-old actor has bagged many laurels too. Meanwhile, Govinda is also a politician, director and producer too.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor And Husband Anand Ahuja's Combined Net Worth Is JAW-DROPPING!

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor's net worth as Bollywood's 90s queen celebrates her 46th birthday; Read

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.