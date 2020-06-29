Viral Video Of A Young Boy's Impressive Dance To Govinda's Songs Leaves Netizens In Awe

When one dances to the songs of Govinda, they undoubtedly have some pretty big shoes to fill. Deemed as one of the best dancers of Bollywood, the actor, dancer and politician Govinda was not only famous for his unique dancing skills but also for his spot-on expressions and the exuberant energy that he used to bring to each of his songs. Recently, a video went viral on social media which showcased a young boy matching up to Govinda on all of these qualities and more.

A young boy's incredible dance to Govinda's song goes viral

The prolific Indian lyricist, screenwriter and poet, Manoj Muntashir took to Twitter on June 26, 2020, to share an astounding video of a young boy from a rural village in India, dancing to some of the greatest hits of superstar Govinda including Main To Raste Se Ja Raha Tha to Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye. Although the video has been surfacing online for the past three months, it gained massive attention online after Manoj Muntashir shared it on his Twitter handle by taking a jibe at nepotism in Bollywood. Muntashir is known for writing the Hindi script of the blockbuster Telugu film Baahubali 2 and the iconic Hollywood film, Pink Panther. He has also penned the lyrics of several chartbuster songs including Galliyan, Tere Sang Yaara, Kaun Tujhe, Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga and Teri Mitti.

Sharing the video of Twitter, the lyricist wrote, "such crazy talent will only be found in mud houses and not in the showrooms of #Nepotism". Furthermore, he also urged netizens to share the video as much as they can to support the young boy's talent. Check out the video below:

As soon as he shared the video on Twitter, it took the social media platform by storm as it garnered over a million views, over 115k likes and hundreds of impressive comments. While most of the users were all-praise in the comments of the video, some also raised the concern about the young guy's education. One user wrote "Energetic and brilliant. Hope this talented boy also goes to some nearby school" while another wrote "Even GOVINDA sir will feel proud of this boy. Great dancing skills without retakes.He practiced lot for this even backflips too like TIGER SHROFF. he is a STAR. plz tell him to go in DANCE SHOWS. (sic)".

Check out Twitterati's reaction to the viral video below :

Truly amazing talent — Amit Verma (@AmitVer87988127) June 26, 2020

Young Govinda rocks. — Nitin Tiwari (@Tiwari_Iit) June 26, 2020

Energetic and brilliant.

Hope this talented boy also goes to some nearby school. — Ram Agarwal (@ram_ramkagar) June 26, 2020

Even GOVINDA sir feel proud of this boy. Great dancing skills without retakes.He practiced lot for this even back flips too like TIGER SHIROF. he is a STAR.plz tell him to go in DANCE SHOWS. 💓💓💓🌷🌷🌷👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏 — BHUPESH RAI KAPOOR (@bhupesh_80) June 26, 2020

He has keenly watched and paid attention to minute details in his dance. — Pankaj Verma (@Pankaj_Verma_1) June 26, 2020

