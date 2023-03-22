Gudi Padwa 2023: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Hema Malini Wish Fans

Gudi Padwa is being celebrated on March 22 by Maharashtrians and Konkani Hindus. The event is observed as their traditional new year festival. According to the lunisolar Hindu calendar, the festival is observed on the first day of the Chaitra month to mark the beginning of the new year. Gudi Padwa is celebrated in several parts of the country, including Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu.

On the auspicious occasion, several Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Hema Malini, and Nimrat Kaur took to social media to extend their wishes.

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and extended his warm wishes. He wrote, "Hello! Happy Gudi Padwa and Happy New Year to all.” Take a look at his tweet below:

नमस्कार!

सर्वांना गुढीपाडव्याच्या आणि नवीन वर्षाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा! 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 22, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan also wished his fans on Twitter and wrote, “Happy Gudi Padwa greetings and may there be peace fulfillment and prosperity ever.” Take a look at his tweet below:

T 4593 - Happy Gudi Padwa greetings and may there be peace fulfilment and prosperity ever .. pic.twitter.com/J1deBQo3Dl — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 21, 2023

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, "Wish you and your family a Happy Gudi Padwa." Take a look at his tweet below:

आपको और आपके परिवार को गुड़ी पड़वा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) March 22, 2023

Hema Malini wrote, "“To all those celebrating New Year today - Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Cheti Chand - Have a wonderful day of festivities, family togetherness, and joy always! Auspicious blessed beginning to all."

Take a look at her tweet below:

To all those celebrating New Year today - Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Cheti Chand - Have a wonderful day of festivities, family togetherness and joy always! Auspicious blessed beginning to all🙏 pic.twitter.com/8QrS3I1YbH — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 22, 2023

On the auspicious occasion, Nimrat Kaur also wished her fans. She wrote, "Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Chaitra Sukladi… celebrating the giant kaleidoscope of incredible India on this one joyous, incredible day!! Love and light to all celebrating today…. ‘IncredibleIndia’, ‘UgadiFestival’, ‘GudiPadwa2023’ ‘ChetiChand’, ‘Navreh’."

Take a look at her tweet below:

Gudi padwa, Ugadi, Cheti chand, Navreh, Chaitra sukladi… celebrating the giant kaleidoscope of incredible India on this one joyous, incredible day!! Love and light to all celebrating today…. #IncredibleIndia #UgadiFestival #gudipadwa2023 #ChetiChand #Navreh pic.twitter.com/xDSl1UIrpb — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) March 22, 2023

On this day, people offer prayers to lord Brahma.