Gudi Padwa 2023: Rupali Ganguly, Disha Parmar And Other TV Stars Hoist Gudi

Gudi Padwa is observed on March 22. The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal. The people offer takes traditional bath and decorate their houses with torans, Rangolis and mango leaves. They also hoist Gudi outside their homes after the puja. Gudi is a symbol of triumph and prosperity. The 'Gudi' takes away the negativity and bad luck and creates path for positivity.

On the special occasion, several celebrities from the TV fraternity gave a glimpse from their celebrations. They also shared warm wishes for fans on social media.

TV celebrities celebrate Gudi Padwa

Rupali Ganguly shared a photo of Gudi from the set of her show Anupamaa. She gave a glimpse of celebrations she had. Her co-star Arvind Vaidya was also a part of the celebrations. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Padvyachya Shubhecchha. First time we have a gudi on our sets. Thanks to @arvindvaidya3. #anupamaa"

Take a look at the photo below:

Amruta Khanvilkar shared a video from her puja. In the video, she sported a Maharashtrian avatar. She looked pretty in a green saree and accessorised her look with pink bangles and nose ring. Amruta can be seen dancing and offering prayers to Gudi.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Wish you a very happy Gudi Padwa ... Recently teaser of "Maharashtra Shahir" released and there is no doubt that this movie will be an unforgettable experience ... There are many people in the movie who are loved by heart @ankushpchaudhari @shreyaghoshal @kedarshindems. Couldn't resist myself after watching the teaser and Padwa #bharlahamadhumas."

Take a look at the video below:

Ridhima Pandit hosted Gudi outside her house. She wore a nauvari saree. She completed her look with chandrahaar, antique choker, Maharashtrian nath and a chandrakor bindi. Sharing a series of photos on Instagram, she wrote, "Golden dawn of Chaitra,

New wave of new dreams, New beginning, new faith, This is the same for the new year. A real start..Happy Gudi Padwa! "

Take a look at the photos:

Disha Parmar droped a photo of Gudi on her Instagram story. Alongside the photo, she wrote, "Happy Gudi Padwa."

Take a look at her post below:

Nehaa Pendse took to Instagram and shared two videos. In one of the photos, she can be seen wishing her fans on Gudi Padwa. She looked pretty in a royal blue saree. Another video gave a glimpse of the decorations at her home. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Aaj aamchya Guruji nni aamchya gharchi gudi ubharli. With the blessings of Mothyanchya, wishing for the new year.

May you enjoy the new year, may you go with happiness and happiness."

Take a look at her post below:

Gudi Padwa is observed on the first day of the Chaitra month to mark the beginning of the new year.