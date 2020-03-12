‘Guilty’s’ Kanika Dhillon Reveals She Was “harassed” At The Start Of Her B-town Journey

Kanika Dhillon is an Indian author and screenwriter. She is credited for having written popular movies including Manmarziyaan, Judgemnetal Hai Kya, Kedarnath and many more. Kanika Dhillon has recently made it to headlines after the positive response her latest movie, Guilty, has been receiving. The movie stars Kiara Advani, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Taher Shabbir in pivotal roles. Kanika Dhillon got candid with a leading media portal and revealed some interesting details around the movie Guilty.

Kanika Dhillon revealed some important facts about her journey

Kanika Dhillon was asked by a leading media portal in an interview if she was ever made to feel inferior to her male counterparts and was told she would not be paid as much. Responding to which Kanika said that apart from getting paid less, there were multiple times when she wanted to leave the industry and go. She added that a lot of times she was harassed, prepositioned and made to feel that she was only good enough to have a happy face around.

Kanika said that people in the industry were not even interested in knowing what she had to say and write and there was so much judgement about her even before she walked into a room. Further talking about her journey, she said that all these things made her fiercer and she hit back harder. She further revealed that today she is amongst the highest-paid writers in the industry because that is what she wanted to be.

Kanika Dhillon concluded her interview by sending out a strong message to her audience in which she said that today she is grateful to be working with people who are secure but in the past, there was no man to help her. She further added that one has to save themselves as no one will come for your help. Women should reach out to women for help and be there for other women.

