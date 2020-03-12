Deepika Padukone, Kiara, Alia Being Considered For Ichhadhari Naagin's Role; Deets Inside

The entertainment industry has always shown an inclination towards making supernatural films. As can be witnessed from the popularity of the on-going television series Naagin. Ekta Kapoor, the creator of Naagin which has been topping the TRP charts continuously, in an interview with a media portal had revealed that Naagin was first intended to be made as a film. But she later made it into a TV show. There are rumours doing the round on the internet that a filmmaker is planning to bring the Ichhadhari Naagin concept to the big screen. Read on to know more about it.

Read |Deepika Padukone's Sister Anisha Explains Why She Didn't Follow Her Father's Legacy

Ichhadhari Naagin to be made into a movie?

It has been reported that filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi is planning to make a trilogy film based on the concept of Naagin. Nikhil Dwivedi is known to have produced films like Veere Di Wedding, Dabangg 3 and has also acted in a few films including My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves, Raavan, Hate Story. As reported by media portals, for the same project, many A-list female actors are being considered to play the part of Ichhadhari Naagin in the movie. Reportedly names like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and Disha Patani are being considered for the role of Ichhadhari Naagin. A source of a leading media portal was quoted saying,

Previously, folklores have always worked on big screens and bringing that concept back with a superwoman twist, a script is currently being discussed where the protagonist will be seen protecting the world with Ichhadhari Naagin's quality. Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are being considered for the role and talks are in process

Read | 5 Deepika Padukone Quotes That Showcase Her Love For Hubby Ranveer Singh

Bollywood industry has seen many films that revolved around the role of a Nagin. Late actor Sridevi was lauded for her portrayal of a Nagini in the film titled Nagina. She starred in the movie along with Rishi Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Sushma Sen and Prem Chopra in pivotal roles.

Read | When Deepika Padukone Stole The Show In Stunning Cape Outfits, See Pictures

Read | Deepika Padukone Looks Every Bit Stunning In THESE Casual Outfits; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.