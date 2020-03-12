Kiara Advani's Shimmery Gowns Are Always Styled In The Best Way Possible; See Pics

Kiara Advani is one the actors in Bollywood who can pull off any look with style and grace. She is always camera ready no matter what event she has been spotted in. Here is a look at a few instances when she rocked the shimmer gown look.

Kiara Advani in shimmer gowns

Kiara Advani can be seen wearing a maroon colour shimmer gown here. The gown has a thigh-high slit and a strapless neck. She can also be seen wearing proper stone earrings with the look. The Good Newwz actor can be seen wearing nude pencil heels with the look.

She can be seen wearing a gorgeous black gown here. The gown has a deep V neck with proper full sleeves. It has grey shimmer design done all over. She can also be seen wearing a bold red lipstick to complete the look. The actor opted for minimum accessories with the look.

She is wearing another purple shimmery outfit here. She can be seen wearing a body con gown. It has the neck decorated with net material. She can be seen wearing a pair of silver stone earrings. Her eye makeup has been kept light with red lip colour.

Kiara Advani can be seen wearing a yellow shimmer gown here. The gown has heavy shimmer work which has partially been covered by yellow satin cloth. The gown has a different pattern with a strapless neck style. A feather-shaped broach has also been added to the look. Her hair has been tied back with a few strands out while her eye makeup has been done with Yellow colour.

