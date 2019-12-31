Gulabo Sitabo, Indoo Ki Jawani, And Other Quirky Films To Look Forward To In 2020

Bollywood is the hub for delivering multiple hits every year from a range of different genres. With off the beat films like Dream Girl, Ujda Chaman, Gully Boy making their way to the top in the year 2019, it seems that the year 2020 also has the quirkiest of films and characters lined up to entertain the crowd. Judging from the poster and trailer reactions, a lot of films already seem to have locked up the crowd's attention. Here is a list of some of the most awaited films and characters to look forward to in the year 2020.

Quirky films and characters to look forward to in 2020

Gulabo Sitabo

Gulabo Sitabo is scheduled to hit the screens in February 2020. The film revolves around Gulabo-Sitabo, a legendary pair of puppet sisters who have been a part of Uttar Pradesh's folklore. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar and stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Indoo Ki Jawani

Indoo Ki Jawani is a coming of age comedy-drama. The film is directed by Abir Sengupta and stars Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal in the lead roles. The screenplay for the film is written by Tanishk Bagchi and it is scheduled to hit the screens on June 5, 2020.

Roohi Afza

Roohi Afza is a horror comedy-drama film that is set to hit the screens on March 20, 2020. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. The plot revolves around the spirit of a man who abducts brides on their honeymoons.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, the film is directed by Hitesh Kewalya. Set to hit the screens on February 21, 2020, the film is a romantic comedy-drama. It revolves around the issue of homosexuality and the stigma that follows it.

Laxmmi Bomb

Laxmmi Bomb is the official Bollywood remake of the popular Tamil film Kanchana. Akshay Kumar will be seen essaying the character of a transgender in the film. The film is a horror-comedy drama directed by Raghava Lawrence and is set to hit the silver screens on June 5, 2020.

