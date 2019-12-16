Shoojit Sircar's much-awaited comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana has been making a lot of noise ever since the wrap-up pictures of the film were shared by Big B on social media. Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen sharing the screen space with the 'Shehenshah of Bollywood' Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. There have been many rumours about the release date of the film. According to reports, the makers of the film have now preponed the date to April 2020.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo gets a new release date

As per reports, the film was initially slated to release on April 24, 2020, and then there were rumours that the film’s release date got postponed to February 2020. However, the makers of the film shared the new release date of Gulabo Sitabo on December 16. Ayushmann and Amitabh’s movie will now release on April 17, 2020. The cast and crew of Gulabo Sitabo wrapped up the shooting of the comedy entertainer in July 2019, in Lucknow. The filmmakers, earlier, also unveiled the first look of both the stars, in which Amitabh Bachchan was seen sporting a long beard and spectacles. On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana was seen as a small-town middle-class man.

Also Read | Gulabo Sitabo First Look: How Netizens Reacted To Ayushmann-Big B Film

#AmitabhBachchan and #AyushmannKhurrana... #GulaboSitabo gets a *new* release date: 17 April 2020... Directed by Shoojit Sircar... Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. pic.twitter.com/5stWqEiS9V — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 16, 2019

Also Read | Abhishek shares photo of Amitabh Bachchan for Monday Motivation & fans couldn't agree more

Several media reports claim that Gulabo Sitabo will chronicle the story of a grumpy landlord and his new tenant. In the film, Amitabh will be seen playing the role of an old man and Ayushmann will play the role of the tenant. Ayushmann, in an interview with a news daily, spoke about his experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan. He said that It was a surreal moment for him and that he had always wished to work with Big B, ever since he stepped into Bollywood.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Movies That Will Take You On A Laugh Riot This Weekend



Also Read | World Cup 2019 | Ahead of their clash against Bangladesh, Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib takes a dig at the opposition. Here's what he said





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.