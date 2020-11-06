Gulshan Devaiah Has A Hilarious Take On Kartik Aaryan's 'eyes' Picture

Kartik Aaryan on Friday took to his social media handle and shared a sun-kissed selfie but it was his caption that took away the limelight. Sporting a messy hairdo, Kartik captioned the picture, "Let the eyes do the talking." [sic]

But actor Gulshan Devaiah had a hilarious comment to make and wrote, "If we can see them bro." [sic] He was hinting at Kartik's picture in which his eyes aren't really visible because of his long hair. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim complimented Kartik Aaryan's hair and wrote, "Kya zulfein hain," with fire emojis. Bhumi Pednekar also dropped a comment and wrote, "And the HAIR." [sic]

If we can see them bro 😜 https://t.co/8bNcpvlm1s — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) November 6, 2020

During the lockdown, Kartik Aaryan seemed to have grown his hair, as he looked slightly different with longer hair. Last year too he surprised us with his simpleton avatar in Pati Patni Aur Woh, where he was clicked with a moustache and his side-parting hair to look every part of his role. And now that he has several big projects in the pipeline, we wonder for which film is he prepping with this new look.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has a number of projects under his belt. He will be seen in a comedy-horror film Bhool Bhulaiya 2, opposite actor Kiara Advani. The film is the sequel of the original film, which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Kartik Aryan will also be seen in Dostana 2, another sequel film which featured Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham. .

