Kartik Aaryan To Be Seen In Ram Madhvani's Remake Of Korean Thriller; Know Details Inside

Actor Kartik Aaryan is reportedly set to team up with the Neerja director Ram Madhvani for the first time for a remake of the Korean thriller The Terror Live, which will go on floors in the first week of December. As per Pinkvilla, the flick will have Kartik Aaryan essaying the main lead and the role of a newsman who’s running against time to save the city. The report added that in the original film, the main protagonist discovers that he’s been rigged with a bomb after he has an exclusive interview with a terrorist who blew up a bridge. The film will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller and Ram Madhvani will be leading the team, added the report.

Kartik Aaryan in Ram Madhvani's next

According to Bollywood Hungama, the actor loved the first narration and immediately allotted his dates to Madhvani. According to the report, Kartik is all charged up to embark on this new journey, as he has so far not been featured in this genre. The movie is a Korean classic thriller and the details will be kept under wraps, the report said.

As per the report, post the shoot, Kartik would return to his shoot for horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in February 2021. The movie also stars Kiara Advani and is directed by Anees Bazmee. Other than this, the Love Aaj Kal 2 actor is also starring in the sequel Dostana 2. Both the movies will probably release during summer 2021.

Kartik Aaryan's post on 'contagious smile'

Kartik has been regularly updating his fans on social media. He has a massive following of 19. 6 million on Instagram and 975.8k followers on Twitter. On September 23, 2020, he took to Instagram and posted a cute picture where he was seen wearing a plain white t-shirt with a heart-winning smile. He wrote, “What can be more contagious than a smile?" Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor commented in a humorous way, “Corona”.

The award-winning actor Kartik is known for his roles in Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), Guest in London (2017), Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety (2018), Luka Chuppi (2019), Love Aaj Kal 2 (2020). Kartik also appeared in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list 2019, ranking the 67th. In addition to acting, he also endorses several brands and products and has hosted award shows.

