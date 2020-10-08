Kartik Aaryan Spotted In Mumbai After Months As He Steps Out For Shopping In All-new Look

Kartik Aaryan’s fans finally get a sneak peek of the actor after a long time he stepped out in the city to shop. Amidst the lockdown, the actor kept his fans and followers updated about his life through his social media posts and his social media show Koki Poochega. The actor was thoroughly following the lockdown rules and hence was missing from the paparazzi sighting even in the un-lock phase.

Kartik Aaryan spotted in Mumbai

However, on Tuesday evening, Kartik Aaryan was spotted around in the city. The actor was clicked in a casual avatar and keeping the norms of safety in mind, the actor was seen wearing a mask and gloves, following the precautionary guidelines. He wore a plain white t-shirt and a pair of black track pants. The actor looked slightly different from the last time his fans had spotted him. Kartik Aaryan is a dedicated artist, who seems to be working out at home, for his upcoming movies.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Strikes Again With A Creative Caption; Treats Fans To A Dapper Picture

During the lockdown, Kartik Aaryan seemed to have grown his hair, as he looked slightly different with longer hair. Last year too he surprised us with his simpleton avatar in Pati Patni Aur Woh, where he was clicked with a moustache and his side-parting hair to look every part of his role. And now that he has several big projects in the pipeline, we wonder for which film is he prepping with this new look.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Signs 3-film Deal With Eros International With Whopping Amount: Reports

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has a number of projects under his belt. He will be seen in a comedy-horror film Bhool Bhulaiya 2, opposite actor Kiara Advani. The film is the sequel of the original film, which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Kartik Aryan will also be seen in Dostana 2, another sequel film which featured Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Loses A Match Of Table Tennis To Sister, Says 'her Happiness Is Precious'

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Shares Sun-kissed Selfie, Asks 'What Can Be More Contagious Than A Smile?'

(Image Source: PR Agency)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.