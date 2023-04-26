Gulshan Devaiah Teases Vijay Varma Amid Dating Rumours With Tamannaah Bhatia

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been rumoured to be dating since they were spotted at a New Year party together. While the two have not made any comments on their relationship status so far, actor Gulshan Devaiah teased the two through a cryptic comment. The comment has now caught the attention of social media users.

Recently, the Darlings actor dropped a teaser of his upcoming web series titled Dahaad on his Instagram handle. Sharing the teaser, he wrote, "Here’s a sneak peak into Dahaad. #DahaadOnPrime, Trailer out on May 3." After the actor made the post, Gulshan Devaiah took to the comments and wrote, "Meri Tammannah toh tu tha … achcha dhokha Diya hai tune mujhe. Thank god meri izzat nai luti.. nai toh .. hey ram." Vijay Varma responded the comment by writing, "@gulshandevaiah78 ek tarfa pyaar bhi pyaar hee hota hai gullu." Check the post below.

Vijay Varma spotted out and about in the city with Tamannaah Bhatia

Vijay Varma earlier stepped out for a dinner date with Tamannaah Bhatia. The two were spotted by shutterbugs leaving a restaurant at night in the same car. While the Vijay sat on the driver's seat, the Baahubali actress was seen seated by his side. In the video, Tamannaah can be seen sporting a two-tone grey pants with a white top. She went for a no makeup look for her date night. Meanwhile, Vijay Varma sported a casual outfit and wore a black T-shirt teamed with a check shirt. Check the video below:

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's work front

Vijay Varma will soon be seen in the web series Dahaad starring Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Devaiah opposite him. On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia is gearing up for her film titled Jailor. She will be seen sharing screen with superstar Rajinikanth.