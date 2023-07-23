Gunda Actor Mukesh Rishi In Equation With Dharmendra: I Could Never Reach...

Koi... Mil Gaya actor Mukesh Rishi was last seen on the silver screen in the 2022 film Before You Die. Now, he is in the limelight again. The actor recently opened up on his relationship with the Bollywood stars. He stated that even after working in the films for years he can’t call anyone from the industry his friend.

Mukesh Rishi debuted with the 1993 film Parampara.

Since then, the actor has worked in more than 70 Hindi films and some regional movies.

Mukesh Rishi on friendship with Bollywood stars

In a conversation with Bollywood Thikana, Mukesh was asked about his equation with his co-stars. The actor replied, “I am not a part of any groups. In whichever film I am, whoever my senior is, I have respect for them and I don’t expect much.”

The actor remembered how he used to leave work early and head straight home. He explained after work his immediate instinct was to get home and hit the gym. Some individuals choose to remain and drink, which helped them bond. However, his top priority has been obvious from the start. Talking about his relationship with Dharmendra, Mukesh added, “How can I call Dharmendra my friend when I have so much respect for him. All these big stars have their own way of living their lives. I could never reach that level.”

Sharat Saxena on hierarchy in film industry

Previously, actor Sharat Saxena had talked about the hierarchy in the Hindi film industry. The actor revealed people like him aren’t invited to the big Bollywood parties. He talked about how stars are only interested in talking to other stars. Everyone else gets to interact with them only on the film sets. He added, “parties are for stars, and stars exist on a different strata.”