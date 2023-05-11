Sharat Saxena Opens Up On Not Being Invited To Bollywood Parties: Stars Only Talk...

Phir Hera Pheri actor Sharat Saxena recently opened up on the hierarchy in the Hindi film industry. The actor revealed people like him aren’t invited to the big Bollywood parties. He talked about how stars are only interested in talking to other stars. Everyone else gets to interact with them only on the film sets.

During his appearance at the Rajshri Unplugged YouTube channel, Sharat said, “Nahi ji, mujhe party mein koi nahi invite karta. Parties hoti hain stars ke liye, aur stars ek alag strata pe rehte hain, woh alag level pe hote hain (No, nobody invites me to parties. Parties are for stars, and stars exist on a different strata). Stars only talk to stars, stars only have dinner and parties with other stars.”

“We are in a separate part of the film industry. Yeh film industry ka aisa bhag hai jiske baare mein duniya jaanti nahi. Hum log sirf filmon mein milte hain, shooting ke dauraan milte hain. Aur jaise hi shooting khatam hoti hai, hum chale jaate hain. Aisa hai (We are that part of the film industry that people don’t know about. We meet stars during shooting, and when our work is done, we leave. That’s it),” the actor continued.

Sharat Saxena's work front

Born in Madhya Pradesh, Sharat Saxena debuted in the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Benaam in 1974. Following that, the actor went on to work in films likes Mr. India, Tridev, Ghayal, Khiladi, Ghulam, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Soldier, Baghban and more. Spending five decades in Indian cinema, Sharat has also appeared in Malayalam, Punjabi, Telugu and Tamil films.

The actor was last seen on the silver screen in the 2021 film Tadap. It marked the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. The film also had Tara Sutaria in a leading role. Hume Toh Loot Liya, which is currently streaming digitally, is his most recent OTT release.