Ranveer Singh Calls Experience Of Working With Dharmendra In Rocky Aur Rani... 'surreal'

Ranveer Singh is all set to share screen space with Dharmendra in the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The veteran actor plays the role of Ranveer's father in RARKPK. While promoting the film, Ranveer shared his experience of working with the Sholay star.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is headlined by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

The movie also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, who will play Raveer and Alia's family members.

The family drama will release on the big screens on July 28.

Ranveer Singh shares his experience of working with Dharmendra

During the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in New Delhi, Ranveer Singh talked about his experience of working with Dharmendra. Speaking to the media, he called the veteran actor a "cinema legend" and added that it was "surreal" sharing the screen space with him.

The Cirkus actor also mimicked Dharmendra's style and said that they have made many memories while working on the film that "he will cherish forever".

Ranveer also called working with Dharmendra “a great honour, a great privilege and a wonderful thing”. He said, “I definitely had a moment on the first day I shot with Dharam ji. I was taking my moment before the scene started. It was a face-to-face shot with him, I was just processing the scene, and they said roll, camera and I looked up to begin the performance and that’s where it hit me, and I was like Ohh my God!!” A video of Ranveer mimicking Dharmendra has also gone viral on social media.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani song launch

After the first romantic track from the film Tum Kya Mile, the makers unveiled another love song on July 18. The song is titled Ve Kamleya and depicts the love story between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's characters.

(Ranveer and Alia dance on What Jhumka, sung by Arijit Singh | Image: Twitter)

Previously, the team also released the song What Jhumka? Which is the reworked version of Asha Bhosle’s Jhumka Gira Re.