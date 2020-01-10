Gurinder Chadha's 'Bend It Like Beckham', 'Bride And Prejudice' And Other Films To Watch

Gurinder Chadha is a director from the Indian origin who is famous for her movies which are an adaption of books. Her comedy movies mostly highlight the women living in England who are caught between two worlds of tradition and modernity.

Though the films are comedy, they do have an emotional touch which address social and emotional causes. Here are the best 5 films of Gurinder Chadha to watch, if you haven't yet

Gurinder Chadha top films:

Bend it like Beckham

The film directed by Gurinder Chadha was released in 2002, starring Parminder Nagra, Keira Knightley, Anupam Kher and Shaznay lewis as some of the main leads. The film follows the life of a Punjabi Sikh girl, living in England who is in love with the game football. It showcases her struggles to play the game despite her parents who are completely against it.

Viceroy's house

Viceroy’s House was considered as one of the best-directed films of Gurinder Chadha. This historical drama film starring Hugh Bonneville, Gillian Anderson, Manish Dayal and Huma Qureshi is based on the historic event of India’s partition. The Hindi version of this film was dubbed and released as Partition: 1947.

Blinded by the Light

A recently released film of Gurinder Chadha, Blinded by the light is a comedy-drama film directed by Gurinder Chadha. Vivek Kalra stars in the lead role along with Hayley Atwell and Rob Brydon. It is inspired by the life of a journalist Sarfaraz Manzoor.

Bride and Prejudice

Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Martin Henderson, Bride and Prejudice is a Bollywood style remake of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. The film received mixed reviews from the critic but it was eventually loved by the audience. The movie was released in 2004.

Bhaji on the Beach

Bhaji on the beach was a 1993 film about a group of women of different generations who take a day out and spend it with each other. The comedy-drama film directed by Gurinder Chadha was one of the best films of the director shed some light on women’s social issues.

