After making fans groove to his peppy songs, Guru Randhawa is gearing up to make his acting debut in Anupam Kher's 532nd film. The Suit Suit crooner announced his debut project on social media and asked for love and support from his well-wishers. Anupam Kher also welcomed Guru on the project, major details of which are yet unknown.

Taking to his Instagram handle, The Kashmir Files star shared a candid picture of him and Guru with the movie's script in their hand. In the caption, Kher stated, "Reading my 532nd script and it is his 1st! Even though he is already a super star. Ladies and Gentlemen! Presenting @gururandhawa - the actor! Shower him with your love and blessings! Jai Mata Di!"

On the other hand, Guru shared the same picture on his profile and wrote, "Reading my 1st Script and it is his 532nd. I am a new comer and #KherSaab is a legend (Sir hates to be called that). You people have been very generous and kind to me as a singer. Now I need your love and blessings in my new journey as an ACTOR. I promise to work very hard! I couldn’t have asked for a better launch."

Kher recently shared that he has jetted off to Agra to shoot for his 532nd film, teasing that the details will be out soon. The actor has had a successful year in terms of work, with his recent releases like The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2 emerging as blockbuster hits.

Kher has a bunch of interesting projects in the pipeline, including Ravi Teja's pan-India project Tiger Nageswara Rao. He will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut's political drama Emergency as well as Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial Uunchai.

